Report: Tyrone Wheatley, Tim Lester being considered to replace Fleck at WMU

1:06 PM, Jan 12, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 26: Purdue University Boilermakers Quarterbacks Coach Tim Lester looks on during the Big Ten Conference game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers on November 26, 2016, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire

(WXYZ) - Former Western Michigan quarterback Tim Lester and Michigan running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley are being considered to replace P.J. Fleck as WMU's head coach, according to a report from The Detroit News.

Lester -- who played for the Broncos in the late 1990s -- spent last season as the quarterbacks coach at Purdue.

Wheatley has been a running backs coach with other teams including Eastern Michigan and the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.

According to the report, there is no specific timeline to replace Fleck but it's reasonable to assume the university will act fast. 

Since Fleck made his move to Minnesota official last Friday, several WMU recruit from decomitted from the Broncos.

