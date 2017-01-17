USA Hockey Development Team to wear BB-8 Star Wars jerseys

11:09 PM, Jan 16, 2017

On January 28th, the U-17 USA Hockey Development Team will celebrate Star Wars night by wearing BB-8 jerseys. MiHockey Now unveiled the look. Brad Galli has more.

WXYZ

The game at Plymouth's USA Hockey Arena will also serve as a fundraiser. Last year's jerseys were auctioned off and raised $7,300 for C.S. Mott's Hospital.

