Clouds continue to blanket Metro Detroit this morning and that continues to keep temperatures in the low 30s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies this morning with areas of sun breaking out for the afternoon. We should stay mainly dry until Friday night when there is a chance of snow. Accumulation is possible, but totals will be low.

Rain should move in during the afternoon and/or evening on Christmas Day.

NEXT 48 HOUR:

This morning: Cloudy. Temps: 28-33 / SW 5-10

This afternoon: Clouds give way to partial sunshine late in the day. Highs: 34-38 / Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mainly clear & seasonably cold. Lows 21-25 / Winds SW 5-10

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 33-36 / Winds: SSW 5-10