1 Michigander dead following industrial accident at Gerber factory in Fremont

FREMONT, Mich. — A person has died following an industrial accident at the Gerber Products Company factory in Fremont Thursday afternoon.

Parent company Nestle said that the person was an employee who was repairing a production line when something went wrong. No further details about the accident have been issued yet, but Nestle says it will work with authorities to investigate the incident.

“We are heartbroken to share that one of our employees died in an accident today while conducting repairs on a line in our facility in Fremont, Michigan. We are deeply saddened by this loss and our sympathies are with the employee’s family, friends and colleagues,” Nestle said in a statement.

The employee's name has not yet been released.

Fremont police now are investigating, along with the Newaygo County Medical Examiner's Office and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

For now, operations at the Fremont factory are halted, and Nestle said that support services are also available to employees.

If you have any information about the accident, call the Fremont Police Department at (231) 924-2100.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.