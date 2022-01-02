The American Heart Association is gearing up to kick off its $10 million research program to fund new studies into the long-term effects of COVID-19 and the ways it impacts the human body.

Dr. Svati Shah from the American Heart Association says one of the biggest reasons why the virus has left health experts perplexed is because of many patients reporting lingering symptoms for months even years.

A condition that’s now being called Long COVID."We don’t understand why some people are susceptible to long covid or what the mechanisms are or why long COVID might develop," said Dr. Svati Shah, Chair of Research Committee, American Heart Association.

And to help figure this all out, the American Heart Association has already started receiving applications for its 10 million dollars research program, which will begin from April.

Dr. Shah says investigators will examine the impact of COVID on the heart, blood vessels, and brain."There was a recent study that was published that suggests that there are over 100 symptoms potentially that might be related to this long covid," Dr. Svati Shah, Chair of Research Committee, American Heart Association.

Patrick Bland says the uncertainty revolving around the virus is frustrating.

"We are going to wear a mask forever," said Patrick Bland, a concerned citizen.

Meanwhile, for Sandy Holcomb, the new surge is a concern.

"Delta came along they kind of figured that out and then boom here comes omicron, which is not that deadly but infects you 3 or 4 times quicker," said Sandy Holcomb, a concerned citizen.

The important question, will future variants impact the research?

Dr. Shah says regardless of the variant, there are going to be a significant number of patients who suffer from long COVID and the study is not going to be related to any specific variant but instead how all the different variants impact the human body.

Meanwhile, with omicron now a concern for hospitals across the nation, Dr. Shah says the vaccine and booster shots are still the best bet against the virus.