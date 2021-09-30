Faraz Javed is one of WXYZ’s latest recruits as a news reporter.

Born and raised in Dubai, UAE, Faraz comes with over 12 years of experience in the broadcast industry, which includes international markets as well as several platforms: TV, radio, and online.

He has worked for MTV networks in New York to Dubai Media Inc. in the UAE. Faraz’s diverse range of skill sets includes producing award-winning television shows to covering breaking news as an anchor and reporter.

In 2014, Faraz transitioned to work in a newsroom, which expanded his career further as a storyteller and more importantly, allowed him to make a difference through his work as a broadcast journalist. Also, since Faraz is an aspiring actor and filmmaker, the two additional skills give him a creative edge when covering inspirational stories.

Faraz has attended the Oscars and Golden Globes. He has also interviewed more than 300 celebrities ranging from Hollywood to Bollywood. In fact, he has even broken bread with Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Chris Pine, and Idris Elba while he worked on ‘Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol’ and ‘Star Trek Beyond’ in the assistant director’s unit. When you meet him on the streets ask about your favorite celebrity, we’re positive Faraz will have an interesting story to share.

Faraz completed his undergrad at the University of Buffalo so it’s comforting to know he is familiar with cold weather, because if he managed to survive Buffalo, then Detroit will be a breeze (pun intended.)

When Faraz is not working, you can find him breaking a sweat doing some crazy CrossFit workout or on the mat sparring to further his Jiu Jitsu journey. Faraz is aiming to achieve his purple belt by next year. Speaking of goals, he also is aiming to get his private plane license in the next 3 years and establishing a charitable foundation to help the underprivileged.

We are excited to welcome Faraz to the WXYZ family and Detroit.