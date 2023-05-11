13-year-old Naliyha loves volleyball, drama, art, literature and more

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Naliyha, who prefers to go by Hanako, and loves getting into extracurricular activities.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Hanako participates in a lot of activities like volleyball, soccer, track, drama, art, music, literature, story-writing and technology.

On the weekends, MARE said Hanako also loves to draw, read and play video games, and even "contemplate life choices."

Their favorite holidays are Christmas and Halloween, and for Halloween, Hanako celebrates by "making jack-o-melons, dressing up and sharing scary stories."

One day, they would like to visit Japan or France because of their culture, and they want to learn more from their potential visit.

“I’m an introvert; I like animals; horror is my favorite genre; I like anime; I like to sleep; I talk to myself," Hanako said.

“Hanako is a kind-hearted, outgoing youth,” says one of their close adults. “They are able to build social relationships with peers and adults. They are reported to have an infectious personality which causes peers to gravitate towards them.”

MARE said Hanako would do well with a parent or parents who are experienced and trauma-informed. Their new forever family needs to make sure Hanako gets any support services to flourish. Hanako would do best as the only child so they get the attention and supervision they require.

