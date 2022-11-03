15-year-old Domanic is 'kind, active, helpful' and loves playing sports

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Domanic, who loves playing sports, especially football and basketball.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange said Domanic is also very kind, active, helpful and loves engaging with others.

On top of playing games, he loves being outdoors and going for long walks along the creek, and climbing some nearby trees.

Domanic loves spending time with his friends, and also loves pizza, tigers, and watching TV.

If he had three wishes, Domanic would want “to have superpowers, to look cool and to have fun.”

“Domanic is energetic and funny and is always looking for ways to help out others. He enjoys being active and likes being busy in the home and at school. Domanic does well with tasks and helping out in whatever environment he is in. Domanic is a visual learner and does well with modeling," one of the people who knows him sell said.

Domanic would do well with two parents who are experienced and trauma-informed. In addition, his new forever family must advocate for the services that will help Domanic thrive. They also must be patient as Domanic adapts to his new home. In addition, Domanic would benefit from being the only child in his new family.

For more information on Dominic, view the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.