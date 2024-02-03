3rd annual Winter Blast returns to Downtown Royal Oak with new experiences

The 3rd annual Winter Blast event returns to Royal Oak.

Last year's three-day event attracted 50,000 people, and this year, the goal is to bring more folks as it offers plenty to everyone.

A Taste of Motown is one of 17 food trucks stationed at this year's Winter Blast Royal Oak.

"We have a variety of Motown favors, so we start off with specialty peters we do subs egg rolls, and we also do a cheeseburger pizza which is an exclusive," said Derrick Johnson, owner of A Taste of Motown.

A proud Detroiter, Johnson says events like these are crucial for his food truck business.

"You get to get exposure and deal with different and new individuals," said Johnson.

Good weekend events can bag the 38-year-old between $5,000 and $10,000. Otherwise, it's an average of $1,000 on regular days. Johnson has been running a food truck business for seven years, and it, too, comes with challenges.

"One thing for sure with the food truck industry is you gonna deal with repairs. You have to prepare yourself for things of that sort, and that's the main issue right there; at any time, you have to go down.

In fact, Johnson recalls he nearly missed last year's Rock N Rides event at Royal Oak due to his food truck having transmission issues.

"As long as all my cooking equipment was in order and ready to serve and the only issue was I couldn't drive, man. John was saying we are going to get you towed down to this event, put you in place, and get the opportunity to make the funds to get your establishment back in order to be ready for prime time," said Johnson.

Johnson's angel, Jon Witz, is the producer of several high-profile events across Metro Detroit, including Arts, Beats and Eats, Winter Blast, and Taco Fest, to name a few.

"Many small business restaurants that might've had a tough January are going to get an influx of thousands of people, but then there's a small business that is participating in the festival. Not just let's start with the bands, it could be their first performance of the year that helps fuel you know their artistic expression," said Witz.

Around 50 bands will perform live at this year's Winter Blast. There is also free ice skating, kids' activities, a petting zoo, a zip line, and even a ninja course, among other experiences.

"You know where a time of sometimes divided views, and to me, the aspect is bringing people together in peace, reminding us what we have in common, especially events. We try and do have a lot of entertainment at a very low cost, this one for example, free admission, with almost 80% of the activities being free, you know, to family," said Witz.

Winter Blast wraps up on February 4th. For more details, head to https://www.winterblast.com/

