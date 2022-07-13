7 Action News viewers become family through kidney donation

WXYZ — A donation from a 7 Action News viewer is giving another viewer the chance to live a longer and healthier life.

Roosevelt Williams is a father, grandfather, husband, and friend. The Romulus man had everything he wanted in life. Everything -- but a kidney he desperately needed to keep living.

We first told introduced you to Roosevelt last September. He was candid about his plea for someone to step up.

"I think it's something everybody should think about sometimes -- donating -- because it saves lives..." Roosevelt shared.

Not long after Roosevelt delivered that message, he received a phone call that would change his life forever.

"I was emotional. I was sitting at home and got the call and I was crying for about most of the day."

Beaumont Health was on the other line with big news: A living donor was a match for Roosevelt, and that donor wanted to give him her kidney.

The call was a relief to Roosevelt's family who never gave up hope despite dialysis multiple times a week leading to many tough nights.

Back in September Roosevelt's son Sevann told us that word of mouth would be the best way to find his father a kidney.

He was right on the money.

"I saw the original video last September on Channel 7 and I was like, hey, I'm Type A. He's Type A. Why not? Why not just see if I can do this..."

Susan Tower planned on giving her spare kidney to her sister, Holly.

"I had four sisters and the one I was closest with had gotten kidney disease and was going to need a kidney. And when she went in for the test to find out if we could start the process they found cancer."

Three years later on the anniversary of Holly's death -- Susan met the man who was about to receive her right kidney.

She calls it destiny.

"The nurse Joanie who's fantastic, Joan Rappley, she says, 'Hey, they're downstairs, you want to meet em?' I'm like hell yeah I want to meet them ... we walked down there and he stands up and gives me this big hug and instantly crying..."

The next day Susan's kidney was successfully transplanted into Roosevelt at Beaumont Royal Oak.

The gift of life turning strangers into family right here in metro Detroit.

"We keep in touch, checkin' on each other. She calls me her little brother now and that's my big sister," Roosevelt told 7 Action News.

A big sister's sacrifice is putting Roosevelt on the road to enjoying everything and everyone he loves -- including his 6-month-old grandson.

Beaumont's Multi-Organ Transplant Center has been in the business of saving lives for more than 50 years. The transplants often start with a metro Detroiter showing compassion for a loved one -- or in this case -- a complete stranger.

"The reality is we're taking healthy donors and putting them through an operation that they don't need, but out of the generosity we're doing this operation to save another life," Dr. Lavanya Yohanathan explained.

Susan's son, Liam, was excited to share how he felt about his mom's act of generosity.

"She's always tried to help people as much as she could and I'm happy that she saved somebody else..."

The Williams Family, the Tower Family, and Beaumont Health have one message for anyone watching: Consider sharing your spare.

Or as Roosevelt's wife Latalia puts it: "Look deeper into doing that for someone and just to make a difference in somebody else's life. We all should want to do that."

The Williams Family says Susan will always be their blessing.

Because Susan is a living donor, Roosevelt received her kidney sooner and is expected to make a quicker recovery. Kidneys from living donors often lead to longer and healthier lives for the recipient. Of course -- making the decision to register as a deceased organ donor can also have an incredible impact.

If you're interested in learning more about becoming a donor contact Beaumont Health at 1-800-253-5592. You can also talk to your family doctor.

Chances are your kidney will be a match for someone waiting for a phone call -- just like the one Roosevelt received.

Roosevelt's son, Sevann, is fundraising for his father's future medical expenses.