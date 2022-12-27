A Christmas miracle: Postal carrier survives horrific crash

Multiple crashes over the last few days resulted from a winter storm and blizzard that hit West Michigan. Two daughters of one survivor involved in a horrific crash spoke with FOX 17.

“It's hard to see someone so full of life and happy and telling jokes bruised and bleeding and covered in glass,” said Kendra Jones.

Just two days before Christmas, her mother, Dora Schweiger, was driving her postal truck along M-57 near Shaner Avenue when she was involved in a head-on crash with a semitruck.

FOX17

The accident was one of many that took place after a winter storm swept across West Michigan.

“She has broken basically both arms, both wrists, her pelvis bone, her tailbone, both legs, both feet and she has a broken ribcage,” explained Jones.

Family photo

Her mom has worked at the post office for several years. Kendra and her sister Paige were at home when they got the call. They were both shocked, but grateful, that the crash didn’t cost their mom her life.

“You just see the photos; you would think that the person did not make it. She thankfully has no brain damage; she doesn't have any teeth missing,” said Paige Jones.

“Her spine’s intact; she's not paralyzed; she can wiggle her toes and fingers,” added Kendra Jones.

A Christmas miracle: Postal truck driver survives horrific crash

Schweiger had surgery Christmas Day and is now in recovery. A holiday normally filled with fun family traditions became the opposite this year.

In the meantime, her daughters are hoping to get back what their mom lost in the horrific crash and help with medical bills as she recovers.

Family photo

“They had to basically cut her out of her entire winter gear and clothes, so she lost everything she was wearing that day. She lost her purse; she lost her ID, [m]any of her personal belongings,” said Kendra Jones.

They don’t know what the future holds for their mom, but the fact that she survived the crash is a Christmas miracle in itself.

Family photo

“We're not sure how quickly she'll be able to recover, if she'll be able to walk again, if she'll be wheelchair bound, how intensive physical therapy will be … all of these things that are the aftermath are just kind of unknown,” said Jones.

They do expect their mom to ring in the New Year in the hospital as well. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

READ MORE: Eagle Towing responds to 80 calls on icy Christmas Day

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube