(WXYZ) — Homes need constant attention, and this is especially true when the colder winter months are upon us.

1-800-HANSONS is the National Home Expert to make sure your home is ready during the winter weather. One issue you want to make sure you avoid are the buildup of Ice Dams which are damaging to your roof during the winter. 1-800-HANSONS is offering free installation on roofing through October 30, 2022, and 50% off window & siding installation with no interest and no payments until fall 2023.

