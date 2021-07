WYANDOTTE, MICH (WXYZ) — The 60th Wyandotte Street Art Fair is scheduled for July 7th -10th 2021.

As one of the largest art fairs in the State of Michigan the family event welcomes over 200,000 visitors, 200 fine artists, 25 restaurants, and a multitude of local merchants and provides cultural enrichment to all ages in a fun and festive environment.

To learn more, visit http://mymediaflip.com/publication/?m=32390&i=712997&p=2&ver=html5