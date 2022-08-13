Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Annual Corvettes America 2022 set for August 13th

GM-Corvette
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - ]=This is a the logo on the rear of a 2016 Corvette on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 11, 2016. General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market. President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn on Monday, April 25, 2022 that the automaker will also offer a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
GM-Corvette
Corvette.JPG
Posted at 6:34 AM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 06:34:03-04

CLARKSTON, MICH (WXYZ) — Corvettes America, celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, draws automotive enthusiasts from across Michigan as well as surrounding states and Canada. This show which is one of the largest all Corvette shows within a two-hundred-mile radius of Detroit and is held rain or shine. Corvettes America is an all-volunteer effort staged by members of America's Corvette Club of Michigan. America’s Corvette Club, which is sponsored by Bowman Chevrolet of Clarkston, is one of the largest Corvette clubs in Michigan. Proceeds from the silent auction are donated to Clarkston SCAMP, a charitable organization dedicated to serving children and young adults with special needs.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, a Silent Auction booth, DJ music, food choices, automotive vendors and much more.

Spectators will view some of the finest examples of all Corvette Generations competing for over thirty awards. The spectator entrance fee is $10.00 per vehicle. In addition, numerous Corvette after-market products will be offered by leading Corvette suppliers along with other automotive-related businesses displaying various products and services.

For more information on this event, visit www.americascorvetteclub.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!