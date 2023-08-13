Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is hosting its annual Sunflower Festival

Wisconsin farmer plants over 2 million sunflowers to help brighten dark year
Thompson Strawberry Farm
Wisconsin farmer plants over 2 million sunflowers to help brighten dark year
Posted at 4:26 AM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 04:26:22-04

ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — Sunday, August 13, is your last chance to check out Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill 2023 Sunflower Festival.

The annual family event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offer sprawling sunflower fields with plenty of photo opportunities, an artisan market with more than 100 vendors. There will also be a host of activities for kids, along with workshops, free classes and demonstrations on various topics including natural wellness, aromatherapy, farming and gardening and the benefits of local honey.

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is located at 17985 Armada Center Rd., in the village of Armada. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit blakefarms.com or call 586-784-5343.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV