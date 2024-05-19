BLD's 4th Annual Ride for Equity kicks off on May 19th in Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Ride for Equity is a bicycle ride from Detroit to Mackinaw to raise money for black entrepreneurs and bring awareness to the importance of equitable funding practices.

The 4th annual ride will launch on Sunday, May 19. Participants can either pedal alongside for the initial six miles from University of Detroit Mercy to Ferndale or commit to a full day or even a week.

Since 2019, Black Leaders Detroit (BLD) has worked to introduce real capital for Black-owned businesses and nonprofits in the city. There are systemic barriers that persist for Black entrepreneurs, even longtime business owners, and for nonprofit leaders when it comes to accessing money for their organizations.

Black Leaders Detroit aims to address and combat systemic racism, promote economic empowerment, provide mentorship, and advocate for social justice. It offers various programs and initiatives, such as leadership development, entrepreneurship support, and community engagement. Through its work, BLD strives to create a more equitable and inclusive society for Black individuals in Detroit.

For more information on BLD or its Ride for Equity, visit blackleadersdetroit.org