Canterbury Village welcomes Michigan MEGA Food Truck Rally

Posted at 5:27 AM, Jun 20, 2021
LAKE ORION TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — The Annual Michigan MEGA Food Truck Rally will be at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion.

Huge crowds will gather on Sunday, June 20, to enjoy food, drinks, music and family fun. The rally will showcase an unparalleled selection of unique cuisine, food trucks, and Shopping – along with a selection of adult beverages. Multiple food vendors will be offering up mouthwatering fare that’s sure to please even the most discerning palate.

To times, ticket prices and other information, visit michiganmegafoodtruckrally.com.

