Epiphany Studios is the largest glassblowing studio is Michigan

Posted at 6:16 AM, Mar 19, 2022
PONTIAC, MICH (WXYZ) — Epiphany Studios, LTD is owned by artist and master glassblower April Wagner.

In operation since 1993 and located in Pontiac, MI, the studio creates custom functional and sculptural hand-blown glass pieces. The studio is located in a setting with lush gardens and water views, and a state-of-the-art hot glass facility and gallery. Epiphany is the largest glassblowing studio is Michigan and home to the largest re-heating chamber in the state.

To learn more about Epiphany Studios, visit Epiphany Studios | handblown glass art | glassblowing | Michigan (epiphanyglass.com)

