EWG releases Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 list for 2022

Environmental Working Group
Each year the EWG puts out the list of the Dirty Dozen and Clean 15. It's based on the amounts of pesticides found in them.<br/><br/>
Posted at 6:00 AM, Apr 16, 2022
(WXYZ) — Each year the Environmental Working Group (EWG) puts out the list based on the amounts of pesticides found in them.

The group recommends substituting the Dirty Dozen (posted below) with organic versions but other groups believe the amount of pesticides found in the listed fruit/veggies is outweighed by the need for people to consume nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables whether organic or non-organic.

2022 Dirty Dozen

  1. Strawberries 
  2. Spinach 
  3. Kale, Collard & Mustard greens 
  4. Nectarines 
  5. Apples 
  6. Grapes 
  7. Bell & hot pepper 
  8. Cherries
  9. Peaches
  10. Pears
  11. Celery 
  12. Tomatoes 

2022 Clean 15

  1. Avocados 
  2. Sweet corn 
  3. Pineapple 
  4. Onions 
  5. Papaya 
  6. Sweet peas (frozen) 
  7. Asparagus 
  8. Honeydew melon 
  9. Kiwi 
  10. Cabbage 
  11. Mushrooms 
  12. Cantaloupe 
  13. Mangoes 
  14. Watermelon 
  15. Sweet potatoes
