EWG releases Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 list for 2022

(WXYZ) — Each year the Environmental Working Group (EWG) puts out the list based on the amounts of pesticides found in them.
The group recommends substituting the Dirty Dozen (posted below) with organic versions but other groups believe the amount of pesticides found in the listed fruit/veggies is outweighed by the need for people to consume nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables whether organic or non-organic.
2022 Dirty Dozen
- Strawberries
- Spinach
- Kale, Collard & Mustard greens
- Nectarines
- Apples
- Grapes
- Bell & hot pepper
- Cherries
- Peaches
- Pears
- Celery
- Tomatoes
2022 Clean 15
- Avocados
- Sweet corn
- Pineapple
- Onions
- Papaya
- Sweet peas (frozen)
- Asparagus
- Honeydew melon
- Kiwi
- Cabbage
- Mushrooms
- Cantaloupe
- Mangoes
- Watermelon
- Sweet potatoes