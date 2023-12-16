First-ever Holiday Magic Spectacular: A Walk-Thru Holiday Experience now underway in Novi

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) — The first-ever Holiday Magic Spectacular: A Walk-Thru Holiday Experience is now underway at the Suburban Collection Showplace (46100 Grand River Ave) in Novi.

The display features 80,000+ square feet of festive strolling entertainment through a wonderland of over 1,000 Christmas trees – some over 50’ tall! Creative ‘Who-Ville’ themed scenes are guaranteed to warm the Grinchiest heart, including Ginger-Ville (featuring a giant gingerbread house and animated ginger people, 10’ candy canes and other sugary delights), Selfie-Ville (featuring a giant walk-in snow globe offering one-of-a-kind family photo opps) , Nutty-Ville, with an assortment of over 300 Nutcrackers, and Winter-Wonder-Ville (with numerous snowmen, including some up to 15’ tall, holiday themed penguins, Ice Age creatures and more). Last but certainly not least, you’ll experience over 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs as they decorate trees and enjoy the festive season, many lifelike animals, and much more. Everyone’s favorite holiday characters like Buddy & Jovie, The Grinch, Winter Princesses and more can also be seen roaming around.

Early-bird tickets are just $14.99 for ages 2+ (35% off regular prices and subject to change) and are available at https://www.holidaymagicspectacular.com/.

The Holiday Magic Spectacular will be open from 10a-8p on Saturday, December 16th, 10a-6p on Sunday, December 17th, 4p-8p on Friday, December 22nd, and 10a-8p on Saturday, December 23rd.