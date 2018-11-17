Ford Community & Performing Arts Center hosts annual Festival of Trees

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) - The 34th Annual Festival of Trees kicks off with an elegant Preview Gala on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Ford Community & Performing Arts Center (FCPAC).

Patron tickets ($75) and children tickets ($25) feature admission at 7:30 PM, cash bar, and light appetizers in the ballroom. All guests will enjoy a silent auction, live entertainment by COD and fabulous sweets and treats.

To learn more, visit http://fot.org/wp/