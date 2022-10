(WXYZ) — From spooky decorations to loud noises, Halloween can be sensory overload. With this in mind, Easterseals is offering tricks to make Halloween a treat for kids with autism. They're posted below.

Practice wearing comfortable costumes

Share reminders that decorations and sounds are pretend

Map out a candy route for houses that aren’t scary

Have wandering kids wear glow-stick bracelets or light-up shoes

To learn more, visit www.eastersealsmorc.org.