Gazelle Sports gearing up for its 9th annual “Gazelle Girl Half Marathon"

Jason Brown (PublicCity PR)
Posted at 4:26 AM, Apr 11, 2021
(WXYZ) — Gazelle Sports is currently gearing up for its annual, “Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 10k and 5k” on April 16-18, 2021.

This year’s race, the 9th annual, and all associated events are virtual and open to women across Michigan. Registration is $35/runner ($40 starting April 1). You can find more information is available at GazelleGirlHalfMarathon.com.

Gazelle Sports is a Michigan-based running specialty shop and athletic and fitness lifestyle retailer, with locations in Birmingham, Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo and Northville, as well as an e-commerce operation at gazellesports.com

