Gilda’s LaughFest Festival features nearly 50 events for all ages

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH (WXYZ) — Gilda’s LaughFest festival, presented by Gun Lake Casino, to be held March 16-20.

This year’s festival will feature nearly 50 events and seriously fun and funny events for all ages. In addition to headlining acts, there will be free events such as Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge, Sunday Night Funnies, Kids Joke, Family Improv, You Have Two Minutes: Brian Kelly's Favorite LaughFest Portraits, Laughter Yoga, Recovery Showcase, All Ya’ll Showcase, Drum it Out, and more. To learn more or to buy tickets, visit laughfestgr.org or by searching LaughFest at www.ticketmaster.com

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which runs entirely on charitable donations, provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause. Its comprehensive program, delivered by licensed mental health professionals, meets individuals where they are, when they need it, with a variety of social and emotional support options to choose from, including support groups, educational opportunities as well as healthy lifestyle and social activities. For more information, visit gildasclubgr.org.