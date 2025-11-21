Magic of Lights transforms Pine Knob Music Theater into holiday wonderland

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston is trading its usual concerts for Christmas cheer this holiday season with the Magic of Lights drive-through display.

The festive attraction features more than 2 million lights spread across a mile-long track, offering visitors a dazzling journey through holiday-themed displays.

"We have displays from a 32-foot Christmas Barbie to a Bigfoot Monster Truck," said Elmer Straub, SVP of 313 Presents Entertainment.

The experience takes drivers through tunnels and past dinosaurs, all synchronized to Christmas music played on a dedicated radio station. Visitors are encouraged to turn off their headlights and follow the designated route without stopping.

One of the newest additions this year is the reindeer rest stop, where families can park and take photos with the illuminated displays.

For many families, the Magic of Lights has become an annual tradition. Straub brings his 11 and 7-year-old sons every year, with the boys particularly excited about the tunnels and dinosaur displays.

"So Max and Harry both look forward to coming here every year," he said. "Love Christmas."

The attraction aims to help families get into the holiday spirit together, regardless of group size.

"Getting the Christmas spirit," Straub said about what draws his family back each year. "It's a great spot for it. Great community. And it's a great event to have and bring your family out," he said.

The Magic of Lights runs throughout the holiday season, welcoming approximately 20,000 vehicles annually. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle.

