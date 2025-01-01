Born a Midwesterner in Chicago, Illinois and spending most of his life in mountainous Colorado, Jeffrey most recently comes from the waters of the Hawaiian Islands, where he spent time sailing around the chain and working on a cruise ship.

During a lengthy but fruitful college journey in Fort Collins, Colorado, Jeffrey eventually stumbled across broadcast news. It was love at first sight.

In his five years as a reporter, he’s nurtured that love and feels lucky to have been able to tell the tales of Rapid City, South Dakota and Portland, Oregon.

Jeffrey's journalism brings him a great sense of fulfillment and consists of covering anything postive and playful to the most difficult and dreary, or whatever else fills in the cracks.

While this is Jeffrey’s first time in Detroit, he prides himself on his midwestern upbringing and feels it laid the foundation for the development of his moral compass, now charting his course back to a place he feels confident he can call home.

Plus, he’s heard this part of the country can get cold. He likes that.

If you have a story idea, email him at Jeffery.Lindblom@WXYZ.com. You can follow him on Facebook and Instagram.