Low-calorie cocktails that won’t derail your new years resolutions.

(WXYZ) — The start of the New Year is a time for celebration, spending time with loved ones and making resolutions.

Though many Americans are starting the New Year with fitness on the brain, sticking to your resolutions doesn’t need to involve cutting down on indulgence. If you’re still looking to sip on the occasional adult beverage in 2022, Tom Gibson, President of Blue Ice Vodka [blueicevodka.com], has curated three deliciously low-calorie drinks to turn any kitchen into the hottest cocktail lounge in town. They're listed below. Enjoy!

The Resolution Refresher (91 Calories)

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Flavored Vodka (84 calories)

3 oz. light lemonade (2 calories)

1 oz. sparkling water (0 calories)

1 splash light cranberry juice (5 calories)

Garnish with lemon or lime wedge

Champagne Mule (100 Calories)

1.25 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (80 calories)

1 splash of Prosecco (20 calories)

4 oz. chilled diet ginger beer (0 calories)

Blue Ice Cranberry Mimosa (92 Calories)

1.25 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (80 calories)

1 splash orange juice (2 calories)

½ cup cranberry juice (5 calories)

Garnish with ½ cup cranberries and 4 rosemary sprigs

Blue Ice Potato Vodka is 21st Century Spirits’ homage to traditional vodka, rated the top American Potato Vodka of 2021 by Spirits.com. Based in Idaho, Blue Ice is crafted using local potatoes for a notably smooth and uniquely tasteful product. In addition to its taste, Blue Ice contains only 64 calories/oz, making it a favorite amongst calorie-conscious consumers. To learn more, visit https://www.blueicevodka.com.