Maple Syrup Tours now underway at Maybury Farm

NORTHVILLE, MICH (WXYZ) — Looking for something fun to do with the family? Ever wondered how delicious maple syrup gets made? Well, look no further! Maple Syrup Tours at Maybury Farm begin soon!

Visitors will learn about maple trees, how to tap and how to collect the sap. They'll also have an opportunity to taste the finished syrup, before riding to the Sugar Shack and watching how the sap is converted into maple syrup. It’s a fun and educational experience for all ages.

The Maple Syrup Tours are held promptly at 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 2:00, 2:30, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, and 4:30 PM each Saturday and Sunday, March 5th – 27th. Be sure to plan time to visit the animals before or after your tour.

To schedule, a private Maple Syrup Tour for groups of 15 or more, call (248) 704-9211. No Reservations are required for the Maple Syrup Tours. Tour wagons leave every half hour and are limited to not more than 22 people. Masks are not required but are highly recommended. The cost is $10.00 per person, with children under the age of 2 free. Dress warmly and wear your boots you will be walking into the sugarbush.

Maybury Farm is located at 50165 8 Mile Rd in Northville. It is 1-1/4 mile west of Beck Road on 8 Mile, 1/2 mile west of Maybury State Park. Enter at the Maybury Farm sign, do not enter the State Park. Parking is free at Maybury Farm. For more information, visit www.mayburyfarm.org or www.facebook.com/mayburyfarm.