MCREST Launches Returning Home Holiday Program

ROSEVILLE, MI (WXYZ) — Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST) is launching its year-end Returning Home campaign with a $25,000 matching donation from Weingartz to ensure that the not-for-profit can continue sheltering Macomb County individuals and families experiencing homelessness, as well as help them return them to stable housing throughout the coming year.

The community’s tax-deductible donations will enable MCREST to continue to meet the increasing need for its emergency shelter services and permanent housing support. Residents’ donations will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, thanks to Weingartz’ s generosity. Other lead donors to-date have been Axiom Construction Services Group.

MCREST has offered hope and help throughout the pandemic, sheltering a total of 755 people this past year, a 40 percent increase over the 540 people it served the previous year. Children represent more than one-quarter of those MCREST serves annually.

MCREST also operated a temporary warming program last winter that provided food and shelter to an additional 275 individuals per month. MCREST will once again care for this vulnerable population this coming winter. In total, MCREST has provided nearly 800,000 nights of shelter to Macomb County’s homeless population during its history.

MCREST feeds and shelters individuals, families, and children experiencing homelessness for 32 years through vital partnerships with more than 70+ Macomb County congregations. However, MCREST incurred increased operational expenses in shifting shelter to a local motel when its partner churches temporarily closed at the onset of COVID-19. Though many churches are reopened for worship, they are not yet hosting MCREST weeks, leaving the organization with increased costs for the foreseeable future.

Over the years, MCREST’s support of homeless individuals has continuously evolved to better serve the community. This includes providing nearly 800 adults with educational opportunities and job-readiness and placement services, helping its guests to secure stable employment in high-demand fields and make the transition to a stable lifestyle. In 2022, MCREST will open a permanent Mt. Clemens shelter that will provide wraparound services to up to 45 women and children at a time as they transition from homelessness to self-reliance.

A $25 donation this holiday season to the MCREST Returning Home Campaign will provide a night of shelter for a Macomb County adult or child experiencing homelessness. To donate to or sponsor the campaign, please visit www.mcrest.org/returninghome [mcrest.org]