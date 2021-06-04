Meet the Muppets at new exhibit at The Henry Ford

(WXYZ) — It's time meet the Muppets at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited opens Saturday.

Barbara Miller from the Museum of the Moving Image in New York -- which is bringing the exhibit to metro Detroit -- joined 7 Action News. She talked about what visitors can expect, the characters they'll see and the behind-the-scenes look they'll get.

Admission to the exhibit is included with a ticket to The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation or with a membership to The Henry Ford. The exhibit runs through Sept. 6.

For ticket information, visit thehenryford.com.