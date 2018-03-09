Nostalgia and Paper Show in Royal Oak on Saturday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - The annual Nostalgia and Paper Show is happening Saturday at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

In its 8th year, the show is the largest paper collectible show in the metro Detroit area. It's happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and

The event allows people to sell, appraise and buy car promos, postcards, first editions, art and much more.

Tickets start at $5 and kids 12 and under are free.