Oldest & largest art glass gallery in U.S. celebrates 50 years

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Habatat Galleries, America's first and largest contemporary glass gallery - located right in Royal Oak, Michigan - will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with an extraordinary international exhibition and gala celebration open to the public and completely free on Saturday, September 18 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The most talented artists, from around the world, working in the medium of glass today will show their work at the Habatat for this gala event. More than 400 artworks will be on view. The gallery is located at 4400 Fernlee in Royal Oak, MI 48073. It is open to the public for free. Masks are recommended while inside the gallery. The exhibition will also be on view from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. if people would like to view the works with less traffic.

For more information, visit www.glassartfair.com.