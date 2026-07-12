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Preventing a "summer slide" in youth mental health

Kids
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Kids
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The unstructured weeks of summer break can trigger a parallel "summer slide" in youth mental health. That’s according to a national survey by The Kids Mental Health Foundation, which found that 26% of parents report disrupted routines and sleep schedules as their primary concern during this seasonal shift. 

To address this gap, Hegira Health, Inc. is expanding its summer programming to provide critical support structures for families in Western Wayne and Downriver communities.

To learn more about the free summer family wellness initiative, Little Readers, Strong Families: Community Reading & Resilience, or to register, visit hegirahealth.org/summer

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