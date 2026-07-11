1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills; suspect in custody

(WXYZ) — Auburn Hills police say a 20-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old woman was injured after a shooting at Great Lakes Crossing mall in Auburn Hills on Saturday.

Police say the shooting started in the food court area of the mall and seems to have stemmed from a prior incident between the male victim and the suspect.

“We just heard a lot of commotion, a lot of people running, was hearing things getting pushed over, just everybody frantically screaming, people were pulling their kids out of the strollers, “ said Alexis Cook, who was working at the time of the incident.

Watch the latest report from Tiarra Braddock in the video below

2 injured in shooting at Great Lakes Crossing

Police said a 22-year-old suspect is in custody.

Auburn Hills police said they were working to evacuate the mall.

Officers are on the scene of an isolated shooting at the Great Lakes Crossing Outlet Mall. The suspect is in custody, there is no active threat to the public. We are currently working to evacuate the mall. Updates to follow as more information is gathered. — Auburn Hills Police Department (@AHPOLICE) July 11, 2026

Viewer video below shows chaos inside Great Lakes Crossing after the shooting

Video shows chaos inside Great Lakes Crossing after reported shooting

"There is no danger to the public at this time. Deputies remain on scene assisting with the ongoing investigation," the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect a new post from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Previously, a post from them said one woman was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries

