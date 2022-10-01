Chef from Prince Valley Market shares recipe for Ceviche

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Chef Tim Castaneda from Prince Valley Market in Detroit stopped by Broadcast House to show 7 Action News viewers how to prepare Ceviche. The tasty dish is made with fresh raw fish cured in fruit juices. The recipe is post below. Enjoy!

The learn more about all that Prince Valley Market has to offer, visit princevalletmarket.com.

Prince Valley Market Ceviche

· 1lb. fresh Tilapia, Snapper, Sea Bass etc.. fillets

· 4oz. lime Juice

· 1 diced tomato

· 2oz. diced onion

· 2oz. chopped Cilantro

· ½ diced fresh Jalapeños or More to Taste

· ½ diced cucumber

· 1 t. salt

· ¼t. black pepper

1. Cut the fish into ½ inch cubes and put in a glass or ceramic bowl.

2. Add Lime juice to the fish.

3. Cover and marinade in the refrigerator for at least 15 - 30 Minutes

4. Drain and discard lime juice

5. Add all remaining Ingredients and mix well.

6. Chill for at least an hour in the refrigerator.

7. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

8. Serve with lime wedges, chips, crackers, and/or lettuce leaves.