Shed 5 Flea returns to Detroit's Eastern Market

Shed 5 Flea welcomes over 80 handmakers, shopkeepers, and vintage purveyors filling the interior and exterior of Shed 5 and around Shed 6.<br/><br/>
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jul 10, 2022
DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Returning to Eastern Market for its second show of the sixth season, Shed 5 Flea welcomes over 80 handmakers, shopkeepers, and vintage purveyors filling the interior and exterior of Shed 5 and around Shed 6.

Shed 5 Flea brings Detroit a hefty dose of architectural salvage, vintage, and handcrafted goods, small-batch and artisan foods, apparel, and much more. This free event takes place on Sunday, July 10 from 10am to 4pm.

Welcoming thousands of shoppers, Shed 5 Flea launched to rave reviews in 2016 and has quickly become a summer favorite among shoppers and exhibitors alike. With a large offering of new and vintage apparel, accessories, home décor, gourmet foods, and unique items you won’t find anywhere else, Shed 5 Flea is sure to please.

For more information on these not-to-be-missed shopping experiences, visit www.mercantilefairs.com.

