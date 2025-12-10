Sherrone Moore reportedly detained by Saline police after firing by University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — ESPN is reporting that former University of Michigan Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline and has been turned over to Pittsfield Township police.

The news is being reported by Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel. They say Moore is being investigated for potential charges. The exact circumstances aren't known.

Breaking: Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline, Mich. this evening and turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges, reporting with @PeteThamel pic.twitter.com/KTuzlmNXQ7 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 11, 2025

It comes hours after the University of Michigan fired Sherrone Moore with cause for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. No other details on that have been given.

Watch Brad Galli's report:

University of Michigan fires head football coach Sherrone Moore

The school released the following statement on the matter:

U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately.



Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.



Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.

Watch Brett Kast get student fans' reaction:

Fans react after University of Michigan fires head football coach Sherrone Moore

The reporters credited by ESPN with breaking the news are Adam Schefter, Pete Thamel, and Dan Wetzel.

Schefter tweeted the news a short time ago.

ESPN Sources: Michigan has fired head coach Sherrone Moore, per me and @PeteThamel and @DanWetzel. pic.twitter.com/qBo9tiviud — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2025

Moore's firing came ahead of Michigan's matchup with the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Eve in the Citrus Bowl.

Moore has been with the Wolverines since 2018. He took over as head football coach when Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL.