Sherrone Moore reportedly detained by Saline police after firing by University of Michigan

The University of Michigan has fired head football coach Sherrone Moore with cause for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — ESPN is reporting that former University of Michigan Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline and has been turned over to Pittsfield Township police.

The news is being reported by Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel. They say Moore is being investigated for potential charges. The exact circumstances aren't known.

It comes hours after the University of Michigan fired Sherrone Moore with cause for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. No other details on that have been given.

The school released the following statement on the matter:

U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately.

Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.

Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.

The reporters credited by ESPN with breaking the news are Adam Schefter, Pete Thamel, and Dan Wetzel.

Schefter tweeted the news a short time ago.

Moore's firing came ahead of Michigan's matchup with the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Eve in the Citrus Bowl.

Moore has been with the Wolverines since 2018. He took over as head football coach when Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL.

