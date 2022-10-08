skinnytees' annual Breast Sale Ever now in progress

(WXYZ) — Skinnytees is hosting its annual Breast Sale Ever i n October.

The retailer is offering offer 30% off their breast cancer awareness collection. You must use the code BREAST30 to take advantage of the offer.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Atlanta, GA based, I Will Survive, founded by Anisa Palmer.

The nonprofit [iwillsurviveinc.org], provides economic support, prevention education, and health & wellness services to those at higher risk and affected by breast cancer. To learn more about Skinnytees and its annual Breast Sale Ever, visit skinnytees.com.