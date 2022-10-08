Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

skinnytees' annual Breast Sale Ever now in progress

Breast cancer
AP
Breast cancer
Posted at 6:23 AM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 06:23:04-04

(WXYZ) — Skinnytees is hosting its annual Breast Sale Ever in October. 

The retailer is offering offer 30% off their breast cancer awareness collection. You must use the code BREAST30 to take advantage of the offer.
A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Atlanta, GA based, I Will Survive, founded by Anisa Palmer.

The nonprofit [iwillsurviveinc.org], provides economic support, prevention education, and health & wellness services to those at higher risk and affected by breast cancer. To learn more about Skinnytees and its annual Breast Sale Ever, visit skinnytees.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!