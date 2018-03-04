Southgate Digital Cinema 20 to host live broadcast of The Oscars tonight

SOUTHGATE, MICH (WXYZ) - Southgate Digital Cinema 20 will again be seeing stars when they host the live broadcast of The Academy Awards to benefit the Southgate Community Players on Sunday March 4th, 2018.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and will include food, wine, and prize raffles.

To attend, you must be 21 or over. And you're encouraged to dress to impress. Advance tickets are $35.00 or $40.00 at the door and can be charged by phone at 734-282-4727 using Visa, MasterCard or Discover or online at http://scponstage.com/