(WXYZ) — A chance to step back to the time of knights, maidens and jesters. The Michigan Medieval Faire Stroll is happening this weekend in Lake Orion.

Keith Aldridge, owner of Canterbury Village, joined 7 Action News to talk about the jousts, music and food visitors can expect Saturday and Sunday.

Canterbury Village is at 2359 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion. For tickets, visit michiganmedievalfaire.com.