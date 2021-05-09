Tasty new recipes to try this Mother's Day

The folks at Zingerman's Cornman Farms are experts at planning and hosting events of all kinds—especially if they involve gathering around arm-to-table food.

The farm's team will work with you to create a custom experience that’s perfectly suited to their farmhouse, barn, tent or grounds. The idyllic 27-acre farm is located ust minutes from downtown Ann Arbor, but somehow feel worlds away.

In honor of Mother's day, Kieron Hales, Executive Chef and Managing Partner, shares recipes for Savory Bread Pudding and Tomato Sauce. They're posted below. Enjoy!

To learn more about Zingerman's Cornman Farms, visit https://zingermanscornmanfarms.com/

Chief Kieron Hales’ Savory Bread Pudding Recipe

Makes 9x13 pan enough to serve 10-12 people

Ingredients:

⅓ cup (70g) olive oil

1 medium Sized (300g) rough chopped onion

2 stalks / 1 Cup (110g) diced celery

8 pieces (195g) smoked bacon, roughly chopped

10 (36g) garlic cloves, pureed

2 sprigs (4g) fresh rosemary

1 (0.2g) bay leaf

1 tablespoon (10g) kosher salt

3 tablespoons (45g) worcestershire sauce

1 cup (200g) red wine

2 tablespoons (36g) dijon mustard

4 cups (880g) tomato sauce / soup

1 cups (220g) heavy cream

1 cup (220g) milk

4 (215g) whole eggs

4 (90g) egg yolks

1 qt (160g) spinach, roughly chopped

6 sprigs (8g) oregano picked

1 tablespoon (10g) kosher salt

1 teaspoon (2g) ground black pepper

1 loaf of challah, cut in half lengthwise then sliced

1 tablespoon (14g) butter

1 cup (110g) grated parmesan

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350F. Place a heavy bottom pan over medium heat. Add oil, onions and celery to the pan and cook for 5 - 8 minutes until onions are tender and translucent. Add in roughly chopped bacon and cook for a another 3 - 4 minutes Add the pureed garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Meanwhile, roughly chop the picked rosemary and bay leaf then place in a small coffee grinder with the kosher salt. Blend until it forms into a salt consistency, or pick the rosemary and bay leaf then roughly chop Add this to the onion mix and cook for 2 minutes. Now add the worcestershire sauce, red wine and dijon and cook for 4-5 minutes. Now add the tomato soup, cream and milk and bring to a simmer then remove from the heat. Whisk the eggs and yolks together then add two cups of the sauce to the eggs and whisk then add this back to the pot and give a good mix. Now add the roughly chopped spinach, picked oregano, salt and pepper and mix really well. Now butter the 9 x 13 inch baking pan. Then cut the parchment to fit in the bottom of the pan. Now ladle two cups of sauce into the bottom of the pan. Dip the slices of bread in the sauce, covering each slice, then place in the pan. Repeat this until the bottom has been fully covered using half the bread. Now ladle over ½ of the sauce. Dip the remaining slices of bread in the sauce, covering each slice, then place in the pan. Repeat this until the second layer is finished and all the bread is used. Now ladle over the remaining sauce. Allow the bread pudding to soak for 20-30 minutes at room temperature. Butter the tin foil then make a double pleat down the middle of the foil. The double pleat allows the foil to expand as bread pudding bakes. Cover the bread pudding and place the pan in the oven for 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and remove the tin foil. Sprinkle with the parmesan then place back in the oven and bake for an additional 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let it cool for 10-15 minutes.

Chief Kieron Hales’ Tomato Sauce Recipe

Makes 2 ½ quarts

Ingredients:

⅓ cup (70g) olive oil

1 medium (300g) red onion, diced

1 medium (150g) carrot roughly diced

2 (150g) celery sticks, roughly diced

2 oz (56g) prosciutto / bacon

3 tablespoons (30g) kosher salt

10 sprigs (10g) fresh thyme

4 sprigs (12g) fresh rosemary

2 (0.4) fresh bay leaf

13 cloves (47g) garlic, puréed

4 ½ lbs (2029g) canned peeled tomatoes

1 quart (1000g) chicken stock

1 (250g) ham bone optional

10 sprigs (18g) fresh parsley

Kosher salt and freshly ground back pepper (for seasoning)

Instructions: