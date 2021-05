(WXYZ) — It's a chance to treat Mom and help a local business this weekend. The Custard Company is open in Dearborn.

Owner Jamal Jawad and general manager Evonna Jawad joined 7 Action News to talk about their specialties.

The Custard Company is at 2801 Monroe Street in Dearborn. It's open Sundays through Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Orders can be placed by calling (313) 274-1750 or online at thecustardco.com.