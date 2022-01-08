The Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit to run through Jan. 9 in Novi

NOVI, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Hundreds of New Fishing Boats, the largest Ice Fishing Display in the state, and a Star Studded Lineup of Seminars by some of the best anglers in the world combine to make the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit the largest and best Pure Fishing Show in the country. The show motors into town Jan. 6-9, at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.

The Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit is an exciting four-day event dedicated entirely to Michigan fishing. Southeastern Michigan is home to more freshwater anglers per capita than anywhere else in the country, making it the largest freshwater fishing market in America. So, it’s no surprise that more than 35,000 anglers visit the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit each year.

The best bass fisherman in the world, Kalamazoo native Kevin VanDam, will share some of his personal tactics and techniques with patrons at the Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit on Thursday, January 6.

Michigan native and TV show host Mark Zona – Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show on the Outdoor Channel, and others – will make a special Sunday-only appearance on Jan. 9 at the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit. Bass fishing experts and seminar speakers Joe Thomas, Capt. Wayne Carpenter, Jim Vitaro, Gerry Gostenik, and Dave Mull also will provide tips and entertainment over the four days of the show.

The walleye side of the seminar lineup is equally impressive and includes Michigan natives Mark Martin, a member of the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, TV show host Mark Romanack – Fishing 411, and captain Lance Valentine, founder of Walleye 101 and the Fishing Education Center.

Some of the other seminar speakers featured this year at the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit include Jim Bedford (river fishing), Mike Schultz (fly fishing), Roger Hinchcliff (steelhead), Bill Mangan (fly fishing), Capt. Jake Romanack (ice fishing), Chris LeMessurier (kayaks), and Capt. Joel Piatek (Lake St. Clair).

On Saturday and Sunday, show patrons may participate in any of three Ultimate Clinics: Ultimate Walleye Clinic, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday; Ultimate Bass Clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 Saturday; and Ultimate Salmon Clinic, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Are you in the market for a new boat? Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit has hundreds of boats on display from dozens of manufacturers so show patrons can shop and compare. Get the best preseason deals and manufacturer rebates at the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit. If you want your boat on the water this spring you need to order it in the winter and the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit is the place to make your dreams come true.

There are dozens of other features at the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit that include learning opportunities and hands-on activities like Lake Ultimate, a 110,000-gallon indoor lake used as a seminar stage, the Hawg Trough, a 5,000-gallon fish tank filled with native Michigan fish, a stocked Trout Pond, a Rock Climbing Wall, a National Fishing Lure Collection, Fish Cleaning Demonstrations, and Fly Casting and Fly Tying instruction.

Show hours are: Saturday, 10 to 8; Sunday, 10 to 5. Admission: $12 adults, $5 children 6 to 14, free for children 5 and under. On-site parking is $5.

For more information, visit www.UltimateFishingShow.com or call 800-328-6550.