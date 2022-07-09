WOODHAVEN, MICH (WXYZ) — Uncle Sam Jam is back!

The free family-friendly festival will take place during the Downriver Community’s Independence holiday celebration. Uncle Sam Jam was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, but is returning for an 11th year, with even more excitement than before.

This year’s featured musical lineup includes glam metal band DOKKEN on Saturday, July 9; and award-winning local cover band Fifty Amp Fuse on Sunday, July 10. Many local and regional acts will also perform all weekend long.

Uncle Sam also has a full line-up for the entire family, with a carnival midway, petting zoo, cornhole tournaments, monster truck rides, axe throwing, and more.

The fun is happening at Woodhaven Civic Center Park, 23101 Hall Rd., Woodhaven, MI 48183. Remaining hours are Saturday, July 9, from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. and

Sunday, July 10, from 12 – 11 p.m. Live music, fireworks, petting zoo, cornhole, and axe throwing are all free. Monster truck rides are $10 per person. All day midway ride passes are $30, with a Family Fun Day on Thursday with $20 passes. They can be purchased on-site. $5 off coupons for all day ride passes are available in advance at the Woodhaven Civic Center Park office.

Parking is $10. Free parking / shuttle is available at Kohl’s (20840 West Rd., Woodhaven)

For a full line-up of musical acts, show times, attractions, directions, and parking information, visit www.unclesamjamfest.com.