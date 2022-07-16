DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Uso Car Club is partnering with Inside Southwest Detroit to bring lowriders from the neighborhood and around the country for its Midwest Regional Picnic, July 16 & 17.

The event celebrates the Uso Car Club's 30th anniversary worldwide and 15 years in Detroit. It will also serve as a family friendly daytime kick-off for the 2022 Concert of Colors.

Guests can explore the museum and see an exhibition on the history of Fisher Body Company, who built many of the 1940s-80s cars that eventually became lowriders. Then, head back outside to enjoy food from local food trucks and live outdoor performances by special musical guests while celebrating car culture.

Then on Sunday, July 17, at Historic Fort Wayne in Southwest Detroit join Jason Hall, Founder of RiDetroit and Co-Founder of the Slow Roll. Stick around for even more fun and book a spot on one of our group tours of Historic Fort Wayne or the Detroit Historical Society’s Collections Resource Center.

Admission to the event and the museum is free for the day! Advance registration is not required.

For more information, visit https://detroithistorical.org/things-do/events-calendar/events-listing/uso-car-club-picnic-2022-concert-colors-kick.