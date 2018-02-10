BIRMINGHAM, Mich (WXYZ) - With wine as the centerpiece, Vinotecca is now open in downtown Birmingham! Offering wine education and fun in a non-intimidating way for the novice while also presenting a higher-level experience for the aficionado, the original Vinotecca concept, which the Jonna Family of Restaurants brought to Royal Oak in 2005, is modernized as it celebrates the artistry of wine and food while adding music in a swanky intimate environment.

Vinotecca will be open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday and brunch on Saturday and Sunday and offer ongoing wine education and live music and comedy events.

The new restaurant will feature a wine bar, a small plates menu and world cuisine along with a live musical emphasis on jazz and blues. The adjoining special events banquet area, The ELM Room, will offer the ongoing entertainment it has been known for as part of The Bird and The Bread with concerts, comedy shows, and singer-songwriter events, and is available for private parties for up to 300 guests.

The upcoming entertainment schedule includes comedy shows, singer songwriter events, as well as a live music lineup Thursday through Saturday.

Live music plays Thursdays, 7 – 10 p.m. and Fridays/Saturdays, 8 – 11 p.m.

· February 14 – Valentine’s Day, special menu and music tbd

· February 15 – Theo Gridiron & Friends (blues/funk)

· February 16 – 10th Annual Vino Value Wine Tasting

· February 16-17 – Cary Kocher “Jazz Vibraphone Trio”

· February 22 – Straight Rye (trio) (funk/jazz)

· February 23-24 – Ramo World Jazz Trio with singer Heidi Hepler

· March 1 – Sam Van Wagoner Trio

· March 8 – Adam Plomaritas Trio (blues/jazz), Singer Songwriter Event in the Elm

· March 15 – Dean Haddad Trio (jazz)

· March 18 – Blue Water Kings Showcase

· March 22 – Theo Gridiron & Friends (blues/funk)

· March 29 – Jimmy Smith Trio (jazz)

Vinotecca is located at 210 S. Old Woodward Avenue in downtown Birmingham.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Vinotecca’s web site http://vinotecca.com/ or call 248-203-6600.

Kona Coffee Rub

- 2Tbsp freshly ground Kona Coffee

- 1Tbsp ancho chili powder

- 1Tbsp espelette pepper powder

- 1Tbsp smoked Spanish paprika

- 1.5 tsp dried oregano

- 1.5tsp freshly cracked black pepper

- 1.5tsp ground coriander

- 1tsp garlic powder

- 1tsp mustard powder

- 1tsp ground ginger

- 2Tbsp Kosher Salt

- 1.5 tsp dark brown sugar