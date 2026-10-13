Adult & child shot on Detroit's east side

An adult & child have been shot on Detroit's east side. The shooting took place around the 8000 block of Farnsworth.

According to Detroit Chief of Police Todd Bettison, the call came in around 7:00 p.m., and officers were on scene within 5 minutes of being dispatched.

Currently, based on the initial investigation, this shooting stemmed from an altercation between children fighting earlier that day.

Police told Detroit 7 News that a father of one of the children forced his way into a home on Farnsworth and shot a 29-year-old woman in the arm; that bullet also struck a 7-year-old girl in the shoulder.

Both the mom and daughter are in stable condition according to police, and are expected to survive.

The man, who is known to the area, allegedly left the area driving a white GMC Terrain.

Police asked the man to turn himself in but are hopeful to have him in custody soon.