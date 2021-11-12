Amber Alert now issued for 5-year-old Stark Co. girl believed to be with a 36-year-old man

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert has now been issued for a 5-year-old girl who authorities believe was abducted by a 36-year-old acquaintance of the family.

Ana Grace Burke, 5, was last seen in Canton on Thursday night at about 6:15 p.m. and is believed to be with Jonathan Lee Stinnett, 36.

According to police, Ana Grace had permission from her mother to be with Stinnett and another woman Thursday. According to investigators, the three of them were at a Goodwill store. Stinnett took the girl to another business to use the bathroom, but then he and Ana Grace got into a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar with Michigan plates and drove away at about 6:15 p.m.

Ana Grace was supposed to be returned to her home in the Quail Hollow Apartments at 4755 Quail Hollow in Massillon, but that didn't happen, and police have been unable to locate her or Stinnett.

Jackson Township Police

They were last seen in the 7200 block of Fulton Drive at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which is the location of the Goodwill in Canton.

Stinnett is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Jackson Township Police.

Ana Grace is described as standing 3 feet, 9 inches, weighing 55 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and multicolored pants, authorities said.

Police said Stinnett may be driving a 1991 Ford Aerostar silver minivan with the Michigan license plate EHL7187.

"We have the Ohio State Patrol turn on all their signs on their license plate readers," said Lieutenant Jim Monigold with Jackson Township police. "We're looking for the vehicle."

Police told News 5 that Stinnett is a family acquaintance who had permission to be with Ana Grace but not for this long. Police believe they are together, and they don't have reason to believe he will harm her, but since she is still missing she is listed as endangered.

Jackson Township police originally put out an Endangered Missing Child Alert Friday morning. An Amber Alert was issued Friday at about 2:15 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an Amber Alert wasn't issued Thursday night because there was not an "immediate, credible threat of injury or death to the child."

"We were told that one of the criteria at that time was that there was no immediate threat to the child due to the fact that they were with somebody that they were permitted to be with," Monigold said.

Since that time, though, an Amber Alert was issued, and Monigold said he is very concerned.

"For the amount of time that a 5-year-old is gone — they didn't return home as they were supposed to," he said. "There's always that concern of the well-being of the child when you can't make contact with them or the person they're with."

Officials said the FBI is now also assisting with the investigation. A News 5 crew at the scene saw two FBI agents show up at the Jackson Township Police Department to talk to investigations about the search.

Anyone who may have seen these individuals should contact the Jackson Township Police Department immediately at 330-834-3960.

