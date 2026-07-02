Clarkston man paints giant flag on lawn to celebrate America's 250th birthday

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston man is celebrating America's 250th birthday in a big way: by transforming his lawn into a giant flag display.

T.J. Breil, known on social media as "The Lawn Dad," spent 12 hours painting an 80-by-30-foot American flag on his nearly 2.5-acre property, enduring temperatures that felt as hot as 105 degrees at times.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Clarkston man shows patriotic pride with American flag display

"Every single year for the past couple of years, I've done something for the Fourth of July. For the 250, we have to do something way bigger, way better," Breil said.

Breil went through about 2 gallons of water and took three safety breaks during the project, armed with paint, water and a mower to complete the star-spangled display.

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Neighbors watched in awe as the patriotic lawn art took shape.

"Pretty cool to have that cheering on while I'm painting this," Breil said.

"I've never seen anything like it," neighbor Garrett Ross said.

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Fellow neighbor Seth Wall said the finished product exceeded his expectations.

"When I saw it finished, I was amazed. It was may more than I thought it would be," Wall said.

For Breil, the project was about more than just a lawn display — it was a statement of patriotism ahead of the holiday.

"Celebrating the 250, it's awesome," Breil said.

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His neighbors agree.

"This is the greatest country in the world," Wall said.

Ross echoed that pride.

"I am a patriot. Yes, sir," Ross said. "Great country, great people. I'm just proud to be an American."

Wall added that the display resonated with the community.

"I love America and a lot of people here love America. Just having something that represents that is really special to have," Wall said.

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For Breil, the effort was worth every hour.

"So, to be able to just do this and have fun doing this — and just celebrating. We're a free country and the opportunity is endless. Happy 250. Let's go," Breil said.

Breil, who has a large social media following, said the reaction from his community keeps him going.

"I'm just a dude who just mows my lawn and people enjoy watching it. So, this is just another day on the job," Breil said.

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