Detroit's Arsenal of Democracy Museum showcases the city's pivotal World War II manufacturing role

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Arsenal of Democracy Museum on Detroit's west side offers visitors an up-close look at the city's critical role in World War II, featuring dozens of military vehicles, uniforms, weapons, and artifacts — some produced locally.

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Arsenal of Democracy Museum highlights Detroit's WW2 manufacturing legacy

As World War II unfolded, President Franklin Roosevelt called on U.S. manufacturers to be "an arsenal of democracy" by supporting the country's allies. No city answered that call more than Detroit.

John Lind, director of the Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum, said the city's automakers quickly pivoted their operations.

"During the war, each automotive company, since they couldn't build cars, they decided they were going to get into the war production business," Lind said.

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By the end of World War II, Detroit was responsible for 30% of all war materials created in the U.S. — a contribution that drew international attention.

"When dignitaries came from all over the world, they came to the United States, they came to Detroit because they could see it all within one area," Lind said.

The museum's collection spans decades of acquisitions and donations. Among the artifacts on display is a truck from the Red Ball Express, built in Pontiac, Michigan.

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"You start with one item, and what you see here is about 40 years of collecting and donations," Lind said.

Lind, a veteran himself, says the museum is also celebrating two years at its current location on Glendale Street near I-96. The new space has allowed the museum to significantly expand.

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"Basically, we've doubled our collection since we've been here for two years," Lind said.

Lind hopes every visitor leaves with a deeper appreciation for what it takes to protect freedom — and a renewed desire to thank a veteran.

"Most people go in during the flower of their youth, and hopefully they come out unscathed," Lind said.

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